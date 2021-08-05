'Gaalis, violence and infidelity': 'Naagin 2' actress Arzoo Govitrikar files for divorce from husband

Aditi Govitrikar's sister, actress Arzoo Govitrikar has filed for divorce from her businessman husband Siddharth Sabharwal.

Arzoo has appeared in films like 'Baghban', and 'Mere Baap Pehle Aap'. She has also done TV shows like 'Naagin 2' and 'Ek Ladki Anjaani Si'.

She married Siddharth in 2010 and they are parents to seven-year-old son Aashman. According to media reports, Arzoo had filed a case of domestic violence against her husband in 2019 and now she has moved court to seek a legal separation.

In an interview with ETimes, Arzoo said that the complaint of domestic violence was filed after they had fought over Siddharth's alcohol consumption and thereafter Siddharth had dragged her into a bathroom at 4 am and hit her badly.

She said that Siddharth pulled her by her neck and tried to throw her out of the flat. Arzoo said her husband even slapped and kicked her in her stomach and there were days she couldn't come out because she didn't want her bruises to be seen.