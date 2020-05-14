From 'Recess' to 'That's so Raven': 8 Disney shows from the 2000s that are worth a re-run

Growing up as a 90s kid, life was much better when you didn’t have to decide what you want to watch. After returning from a long day at school, your time table at home was set, especially when it came to enjoying your favourite TV shows. While Cartoon Network and Pogo made their mark with kids glued to classic animated reels, Disney made a breakthrough with some of the best stories that are remembered even today. With the coronavirus lockdown bringing back the good old days on TV, here are some Disney picks from the 2000s that are worth a re-run.

Hannah Montana

Miley Cyrus starrer Hannah Montana was one of the most popular shows that gained fandom instantly. A singer living a dual life, maintaining friendship, struggling with relationships and performing concerts with bang on music – this was the perfect show that tapped every teen nerve. However, after gaining fame on the small screen, it took some time for Miley to venture out of her television personality and be known just for her individual artistry.

That's so Raven

One of the funniest shows, starring Raven Symoné - a teenager blessed with psychic abilities. However things take a hilarious turn every time she has a vision, and goes on a rampage to fix any problem. Extra points to the supporting cast for packing more punch to an epic storyline.

Lizzie McGuire

The Hillary Duff starrer which is all set for a return revolved around Lizzie, an average girl with starry problems, who spoke to the audience in her animated version. A typical teen story that features love, friendship and family, this one will soothe your TV fanatic soul.