From 'Recess' to 'That's so Raven': 8 Disney shows from the 2000s that are worth a re-run

Growing up as a 90s kid, life was much better when you didn’t have to decide what you want to watch. After returning from a long day at school, your time table at home was set, especially when it came to enjoying your favourite TV shows. While Cartoon Network and Pogo made their mark with kids glued to classic animated reels, Disney made a breakthrough with some of the best stories that are remembered even today. With the coronavirus lockdown bringing back the good old days on TV, here are some Disney picks from the 2000s that are worth a re-run.
Hannah Montana
Miley Cyrus starrer Hannah Montana was one of the most popular shows that gained fandom instantly. A singer living a dual life, maintaining friendship, struggling with relationships and performing concerts with bang on music – this was the perfect show that tapped every teen nerve. However, after gaining fame on the small screen, it took some time for Miley to venture out of her television personality and be known just for her individual artistry.
That's so Raven
One of the funniest shows, starring Raven Symoné - a teenager blessed with psychic abilities. However things take a hilarious turn every time she has a vision, and goes on a rampage to fix any problem. Extra points to the supporting cast for packing more punch to an epic storyline.
Lizzie McGuire
The Hillary Duff starrer which is all set for a return revolved around Lizzie, an average girl with starry problems, who spoke to the audience in her animated version. A typical teen story that features love, friendship and family, this one will soothe your TV fanatic soul.
Wizards of Waverly Place
This magical show starring Selena Gomez was about family living dual lives. The Russo family running a restaurant in New York had their dad a wizard, with the kids in training. As per the rules, the child who masters the powers shall be given the family wand, which leads the trio of kids to run into several problems and trying to solve them with magic.
Suite Life of Zack and Cody
Another hilarious show by Disney featuring twins Dylan and Cole Sprouse, who lived in a hotel where their mom worked as a singer. With the friendly receptionist Ashley Tisdale, a manager who hated their mischief but secretly cared for them – Suite Life’s twins and their antics makes this show a must-watch.
American Dragon: Jake Long
This animated saga featuring a boy named Jake who can secretly turn into a dragon to fight crimes with her grandpa, was a unique concept loved by kids back in the day. The icing on the cake was Jake’s crush – a girl who was an active member of his arch nemesis, living a dual life just like him.
Kim Possible
Just like the name, this show is about a girl named Kim, who fought nasty criminals as a secret agent. With a friend who’s a fragile boy unable to keep up with her, this one’s a funny pick by Disney.
Recess
An epic animated series featuring a bunch of kids who make the most of their recess break, this show made us fall in love with it instantly. With a gang featuring a leader, a tomboy, nerds and a sports lover, Recess is a relatable tale for every school group that put friendship above all.
