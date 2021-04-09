FPJ Fact Check: Did Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar really get married?

Recently, Disha and Rahul opened up about their wedding plans with TOI.

The former Bigg Boss contestant asserted that their wedding will definitely be a public affair, whereas Disha stated that they will settle for a date once the viral outbreak subsides.

In an earlier interview, Rahul had said that Disha is the best thing that has happened to him in life.

Talking about the plans of wedding, Rahul told IANS: "I think I don't get on to planning it. But I don't want to waste time. She is the most beautiful thing that has happened to me and she is just beautiful as hell. I can't wait (to start my life with her)."

It was during his journey in Bigg Boss 14, when Rahul had proposed Disha on her birthday on the occasion of her birthday.

Rahul was one of the top five contestants in the recently concluded Salman Khan hosted show. He reached the top two and lost to television actress Rubina Dilaik.

Disha is best known for her role as Pankhuri in Star Plus' Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. In 2017 she played the lead role of Jhanvi/Jia in Zee TV's 'Woh Apna Sa'. She also participated in Box Cricket League in 2014.

Parmar also came as a guest in ‘Bigg Boss 9’. In 2019, she also featured alongside Rahul in the song ‘Yaad Teri’.