Former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestants Ashmit Patel and Mahekk Chahal call of their engagement after dating for 5 years

Former Bigg Boss contestants Ashmit Patel and Mahekk Chahal called it quits after a 5-year-long relationship. The two were had been living together since their engagement in August 2017. However, amid differences that surfaced a couple of months ago, causing them to go separate ways.
Ashmit went down on his knees during a romantic holiday in Spain, where Mahekk said ‘yes’ to his proposal. The marriage was on cards a year later, but things didn’t go the way they had planned. They did push their wedding a bit further, but despite all attempts, they pulled the plug for good.
The duo has requested the media to grant them their private space, without commenting much on the matter.
Ashmit had told an online portal that him and Mahekk knew each other for fourteen years, and gradually developed feelings for each other. He said, “We've been acquaintances for 14 years, and when Mahekk moved back from Norway around three years ago, she joined the same gym that I went to. In this fast-paced world, it's great to have someone to unwind with. I am blessed I found a co-star and partner in her.”
