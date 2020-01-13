Former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestants Ashmit Patel and Mahekk Chahal call of their engagement after dating for 5 years

Former Bigg Boss contestants Ashmit Patel and Mahekk Chahal called it quits after a 5-year-long relationship. The two were had been living together since their engagement in August 2017. However, amid differences that surfaced a couple of months ago, causing them to go separate ways.

Ashmit went down on his knees during a romantic holiday in Spain, where Mahekk said ‘yes’ to his proposal. The marriage was on cards a year later, but things didn’t go the way they had planned. They did push their wedding a bit further, but despite all attempts, they pulled the plug for good.

The duo has requested the media to grant them their private space, without commenting much on the matter.