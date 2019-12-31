Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Nehha Pendse set to marry the man of her dreams

Mumbai: Actress Nehha Pendse is set to tie the knot with Shardul Singh Bayas, whom she describes as the man of her dreams.

Photos from the grahmukh pooja show that she is going to be one happy bride.

"I am so happy to be in this phase. I am marrying the man of my dreams and entering a new and amazing family. They are beautiful humans and I can't wait to start my life there," Nehha said.