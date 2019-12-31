Television

Updated on

Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Nehha Pendse set to marry the man of her dreams

By IANS

Photos from the grahmukh pooja show that Nehha Pendse is going to be one happy bride

Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Nehha Pendse set to marry the man of her dreams
Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Nehha Pendse set to marry the man of her dreams

Mumbai: Actress Nehha Pendse is set to tie the knot with Shardul Singh Bayas, whom she describes as the man of her dreams.

Photos from the grahmukh pooja show that she is going to be one happy bride.

"I am so happy to be in this phase. I am marrying the man of my dreams and entering a new and amazing family. They are beautiful humans and I can't wait to start my life there," Nehha said.

Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Nehha Pendse set to marry the man of her dreams
Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Nehha Pendse set to marry the man of her dreams

"It's the best feeling of my life. I can't thank enough all the people in my life who made this occasion so beautiful and worthy," she added.

The actress has featured in many films in different languages like Marathi and Hindi. She is also a known face in the telly world, thanks to her stint in shows like "Bigg Boss" and "May I Come In Madam?"

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in