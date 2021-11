Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Arshi Khan hospitalised after escaping major accident in Delhi

Actress Arshi Khan, who rose to popularity after participating in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 14' and prior to that season 11, escaped a major accident in Malviya Nagar in Delhi on Monday.

Khan suffered minor injuries and has been admitted to a hospital in the national capital.

According to reports, Arshi was travelling in a car, accompanied by her assistant. The vehicle crashed, which led to the airbag to open, saving her from severe injuries.

Arshi is currently recovering.

On work front, after her successful stint in 'Bigg Boss', Khan is making her Bollywood debut. She says her dreams are finally coming true.

Arshi will be seen in the upcoming Hindi film 'Trahimam'.

"Doing Bollywood movies was my dream and now when it is turning true, I'm very nervous. I'm literally not believing that it's happening and thinking about it makes me emotional. I feel blessed and excited about it too," says Arshi.

'Trahimam' is directed by Dushyant Pratap Singh. It also stars popular actors like Pankaj Berry, Raju Kher and Adi Irani.

Talking about her role, Arshi adds, "Audiences will get to see me in a completely different avatar. As I am playing the role of a village girl named 'Champa'. It's a woman oriented film with a beautiful story line."

Earlier Arshi Khan appeared in television shows 'Vish', 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' and 'Savitri Devi College & Hospital'.

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 10:10 AM IST