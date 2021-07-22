Former 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Tehseen Poonawalla gets Indian flag tattoed on his arm

Poonawalla, a Congress ideologue/supporter/enthusiast who is very well-known for articulating his views on social media and mainstream news shows as well. He is married to Monica Vadera, who incidentally is Priyanka Gandhi’s husband Robert Vadra’s cousin, making him former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law.

For those unversed, Poonawalla, touted to be the highest paid contestant for the reality show in season 13 was evicted within a week, however it wasn’t due to audience poll. Monica had said that her husband’s political and legal commitments required attention, and hence had to be out of the game.

It was soon after his entry in the Bigg Boss house that Poonawalla realized that he is not cut out for the show. In fact, he felt that his contribution was needed elsewhere in the world. "I remember when I had a fight with Siddharth Shukla, I asked Devoleena (Bhattacharya), who was then in the house that what was I doing? I told her that I was not cut out for these things. My battles are larger ones ...For the soul of India," he said.