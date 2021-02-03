Former 'Bigg Boss 10' contestant Swami Om passes away

Controversial self-proclaimed Godman Swami Om, who rose to fame from Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss 10,' is no more. He was reportedly undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi after contracting COVID-19 three months ago.

Vinodanand Jha, also known as Swami Om, breathed his last on Wednesday morning at his his residence in Loni, NCR, reported Zee News. His son Mukesh Jain confirmed the news and revealed that he died due to paralysis.

"Due to paralysis, half of his body was paralysed," he said.

His last rites will be performed today at 1:30 pm.