Former 'Bigg Boss 10' contestant Swami Om passes away

Controversial self-proclaimed Godman Swami Om, who rose to fame from Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss 10,' is no more. He was reportedly undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi after contracting COVID-19 three months ago.
Vinodanand Jha, also known as Swami Om, breathed his last on Wednesday morning at his his residence in Loni, NCR, reported Zee News. His son Mukesh Jain confirmed the news and revealed that he died due to paralysis.
"Due to paralysis, half of his body was paralysed," he said.
His last rites will be performed today at 1:30 pm.
Swami Om was evicted from 'Bigg Boss 10' following his indecent behaviour.
During a captaincy task between him and VJ Bani, in a fit of rage, Om had splashed his urine on fellow contestants.
The contestants had asked Bigg Boss to take strict action against him and he was evicted.
In 2017, he was arrested in a case filed by his brother who had accused the former Bigg Boss contestant of stealing bicycles along with some documents from his shop nine years ago.
He was declared a proclaimed offender by the Saket Court in Delhi.
In 2019, Swami had announced that he he will contest the Lok Sabha elections from the New Delhi constituency.
The former 'Bigg Boss contestant', in a statement had said he will fight against the 'anti-Hindu' stance of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.