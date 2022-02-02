‘Footpath pe baithkar beer piyi, butter chicken khaya’: Karan Kundrra on celebrating his ‘Bigg Boss 15’ journey

Television actor Karan Kundrra on Tuesday went live on Instagram and interacted with fans. From speaking about his 'Bigg Boss 15' journey to talking about his equation with his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash, Karan discussed several things during the interactive session.

He also shared that immediately after getting out of the "5-star" Bigg Boss 15 house, he sat on the footpath with his friend, Omi and drank chilled beer. He also had butter chicken, for which he was craving inside the house.

"Footpath pe baithkar beer piyi hai, mazzedaar raha, full feeling aayi hai, 5-star se nikalkar footpath par butter chicken khaya," he said.

Karan also shared that he lost 10 kgs inside the 'Bigg Boss' house.

Speaking about Tejasswi Prakash, Karan said "Teju is shooting (Naagin 6) with my favourite director (Ranjan sir). He treats me like his son and she's enjoying it. I am happy that I found a girl like Tejasswi Prakash, who always supported me and made me realise that even I can become a good man. This is just the beginning; I will not disappoint. After this, I just have to work and get married."

Even their family members have approved of their relationship. Recently, Karan's father SP Kundra spoke to reporters about their wedding.

In several videos posted on social media platforms, Karan's father gave a thumbs up when asked about the couple. He also said, "Agar ho gaya toh jaldi se kar dena hai (If all goes well, we will get them married at the soonest)."

During the show, Karan had also introduced Tejasswi to his parents and his father had then said, "She is in the heart of the family now."

Tejasswi's parents also approved of their relationship after host Salman called them and made Karan speak to them. Karan tried his hand at some Marathi he learnt. When Salman asked Tejasswi's parents, "Toh sab theek hai, rishta pakka samjhe ki nahi, Tejasswi's mother responded, "Haan haan."

On Sunday, Tejasswi was announced as the winner of 'Bigg Boss 15'. On the other hand, Pratik Sehejpal and Karan were runner ups.

With inputs from Agencies

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 08:52 AM IST