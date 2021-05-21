'Focus is on sad stories': 'Indian Idol 1' winner Abhijeet Sawant calls out musical reality show

Abhijeet Sawant burst onto the music scene in 2005 when he clinched the “Indian Idol” title. He went on to finish second and third in reality shows “Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar” and “Asian Idol”, respectively.

With the season 12 of “Indian Idol” coming under scanner for its scripted format ever since the Kishore Kumar tribute episode, Sawant also commented on the same.

Abhijeet told Aaj Tak, “These days, the makers are more interested in whether the participant can polish shoes or how poor he is, rather than his talent. If you look at the regional reality shows, then the audience will hardly know about the background of the contestants. Their focus is only on singing, but in Hindi reality shows, the tragic and sad stories of contestants are redeemed. The focus is only on that."

Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar, who recently appeared on 'Indian Idol 12' said that he was asked to praise everyone and admitting to going on the show for financial reasons.