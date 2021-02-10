FIRST GLIMPSE: Unseen picture of TV actress Anita Hassanandani's newborn son goes viral

Congratulatory messages poured in for the new parents from industry colleagues as well as fans and social media followers, who showered the newborn with their love.

"Boy I'm also a parent. Aunt-parent. Anita and Rohit Congooo!" Ekta Kapoor shared on Instagram story.

"Heartiest congratulations Anita and Rohit. So so so happy for you guys," shared Ankita Lokhande.

Karanvir Bohra commented: "Yahooo congratulations!"

Maanvi Gagroo, Hina Khan, Barkha Sengupta, Bharti Singh, Ankita Bhargava, Aniruddh Dave, Nakuul Mehta, Kishwer Merchantt, Bani J, Madhurima Tuli were among those who posted congratulatory messages for the couple.

Meanwhile, a photo shared by Rohit on his Instagram story from the hospital room has gone viral. In the photo Anita lies in the hospital bed with a smile on her face holding husband Rohit's hand who is seated next to her. Rohit captioned the photo: "Love you, baby. Most beautiful moments ever."