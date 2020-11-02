FIR filed against Amitabh Bachchan, 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12' makers for question about Manusmirti

An FIR has been fired against Amitabh Bachchan and the makers of the popular quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12' in Lucknow for 'hurting Hindu sentiments', reports Zee News. The FIR was registered for the question about Hindu religious text Manusmriti on Friday's 'Karmveer' episode, which had also left a section of Twitter furious.

The October 30 episode of KBC 12 introduced this week’s 'Karamveer', Bezwada Wilson, the founder of Safai Karamchari Andolan, who has been campaigning for the eradication of manual scavenging, the construction, operation and employment of manual scavengers. He was joined by 'Crime Patrol's host, actor Anup Soni.

In the episode, Amitabh asked, "On 25 December 1927, Dr BR Ambedkar and his followers burned copies of which scripture? The options were - a) Vishnu Purana b) Bhagavad Gita c) Rigveda d) Manusmriti."

After the episode aired on Sony TV, several netizens took to Twitter and called for a boycott. While some accused the show of running the 'leftists propaganda', others slammed it for 'hurting Hindu sentiments'.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri was among the others who lashed out at the makers. He took to the micro-blogging site to share the clip and wrote, "KBC has been hijacked by Commies. Innocent kids, learn this is how cultural wars are win. It’s called coding."