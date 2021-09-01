'Fashion ke naam pe kuch bhi': Former 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Urfi Javed trolled for airport look

Television actress Urfi Javed, who was recently seen in 'Bigg Boss OTT', was spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday. The 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania' actress got brutally trolled on social media for her airport look.

The fashion enthusiast, known for creating outfits from scratch, made heads turn with her bold denim look. Urfi was seen wearing a crop bust denim jacket and a pair of blue jeans. She added a nude bra and a pair of black, studded high heels to complete her look.

The text on her jacket read: "Stop using plastic."

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Urvi's look attracted several nasty comments on Instagram.

Reacting to a paparazzo's post, a user wrote: "She needs a stylist!"

"Seriously....? Is it a fashion?" asked a netizen.

Another commented, "TRP k liye kuch b pehen lete."

Urfi Javed became the first contestant to be evicted from the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

In her week-long stint, Urfi managed to grab eyeballs with her style statement and even made a sexy dress out of garbage bags.

Javed is known for her work in shows such as 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah' and 'Puncch Beat Season 2'.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 07:23 PM IST