Fan wants to marry BB14 fame Aly Goni, actor says 'take permission from Jasmin Bhasin'

Popular Television actor Aly Goni, who was last seen in Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss 14', has received a marriage proposal from a fan. And, the 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actor's hilarious reply that's leaving netizens in splits.

Goni, on Monday, decided to interact with his fans through an Ask Me Anything question and wrote, "Chalo ask me anything but but but I will answer only 5 questions."

A fan took the opportunity to ask Aly: "Will you marry me?"

Responding to the question Aly shared a picture of his girlfriend, actress Jasmin Bhaisn and captioned it: "Isase permission leni padegi, loge? (You need to seek permission from her, will you ask her)"