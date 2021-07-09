Fan asks ‘Bigg Boss 13’ fame Himanshi Khurana to share old pic without lip fillers, actress reacts

Punjabi star and "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Himanshi Khurana had a befitting reply to fan who questioned her about getting lip fillers.

Recently, Himanshi held an "Ask Me Anything" session on Instagram, when a user asked "Mam, can you please share your old pic without the lip fillers,” to which she replied, "HAHAHAHA LIP FILLER NATURAL MILE MUMMY SE ............. I JUST OVER LINE MY LIPS SOMETIMES."

Himanshi made her debut in the Punjabi Music industry with the song "Jodi: Big day party" in 2010. She gained greater fandom in “Bigg Boss 13”, where she also met model-rapper Asim Riaz.

Her chemistry with Asim on and off the screen continues to make waves.

Professionally, they have appeared in songs like "Kalla sohna nai" and "Khyaal rakhya kar" among others.

In an earlier interview with IANS, Asim had said, they are lucky for each other and recording a track together is a way to take their bond to the next level.

Does he like to call Himanshi his lucky charm? "You can call her anything, I don't mind," he replied blushing.

"We are lucky for each other. We both motivate each other and it is a nice feeling to have a partner to come up with something like 'this is what is happening right now' and she comes to me saying 'this is what is happening right now'. It is a blessing," he said.

"We guys are good. We are just focussing on our career and motivating each other and we are just being happy," he summed up.