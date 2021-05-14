Faisal Khan plans low-key Eid celebrations, urges everyone to stay at home and maintain social distance

Like everyone else, actor-dancer Faisal Khan has also decided to keep this year’s Eid festivities low-key in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 which has brought so much suffering to everyone around.
In a candid chat with the Free Press Journal, Faisal opened up on how he will be celebrating the festival. He said, "Just like last year, this year too the plans for Eid are quite basic. I will be celebrating with my family at home. I believe this is the new normal and people are used to celebrating festivals at home now as last year too the situation was exactly the same."
"We will still celebrate a little, make sevaiya, give Eidee to each other and wear new clothes. However, we won't be going out to meet relatives," he said, adding that offering namaz and then having sevaiya is his favourite part of the festival.
"These days, everything has become virtual so I guess Eidee bhi Paytm ya Google Pay hi karni padegi," Faisal joked.
Speaking about a typical Eid day at home, the actor said, "For me, Eid is all about desserts and other delicacies. Every year we cook sevaiya and chicken curry, sometimes biryani. And there's something magical about the festival because whatever you cook that day tastes delicious. It feels like you haven't eaten something like that the entire year.
Recalling one of his fond childhood memories of Eid, Faisal said, "I used to live in a chawl and a photographer used to come there every year to click our pictures and we had to pay for it. But I have no idea why he used to click only one picture. So, at that time, I was so camera conscious that I used to get nervous after seeing the photographer. Aaj tak ek photo acchi nahi aayi hai meri (laughs). Now, I have a collection of my weird Eid pictures."
Faisal further said that he wishes that our country and the whole world becomes COVID-19-free soon. He said that this Eid, he prays for the speedy recovery and well-being of all those who are suffering from coronavirus.
When asked what message he would like to give to his fans on the occasion of Eid, Faisal said, "To all my fans, friends and well-wishers, please stay at home and don't venture out if not necessary. Also, given the pandemic, maintain social distance and don't just hug each other because it is Eid. Eidee bhi Google Pay ya Paytm kara lo and take care of your health."
Faisal is among the most loved actors in the television industry who has carved a niche for himself not just because of his dapper looks and acting prowess, but also for his impeccable dancing skills.
