Faisal Khan plans low-key Eid celebrations, urges everyone to stay at home and maintain social distance

Like everyone else, actor-dancer Faisal Khan has also decided to keep this year’s Eid festivities low-key in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 which has brought so much suffering to everyone around.

In a candid chat with the Free Press Journal, Faisal opened up on how he will be celebrating the festival. He said, "Just like last year, this year too the plans for Eid are quite basic. I will be celebrating with my family at home. I believe this is the new normal and people are used to celebrating festivals at home now as last year too the situation was exactly the same."

"We will still celebrate a little, make sevaiya, give Eidee to each other and wear new clothes. However, we won't be going out to meet relatives," he said, adding that offering namaz and then having sevaiya is his favourite part of the festival.

"These days, everything has become virtual so I guess Eidee bhi Paytm ya Google Pay hi karni padegi," Faisal joked.