'Factory ho gaya hai': Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal spills the tea on 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'

Popular television show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma' recently celebrated its completion of 3000 episodes.

While the show's lead female 'Daya ben' remains MIA, actor Dilip Joshi, who essays the role of Jethalal Gada, spilled some tea on the sitcom's humour quotient.

In a special podcast with stand-up comedian Sorabh Pant, Joshi said that the writers of TMKOC suffer the most as they are under pressure to deliver episodes every day, which has an impact on their writing skills.

Joshi said, “When you focus on quantity, the quality does suffer somewhere. Initially, it was a weekly show and the writers had a lot of time. With four episodes being shot per month, they had a gap of a month to write the next four episodes.”

“Abhi yeh almost like a factory ho gaya hai (now it has become almost like a factory). Every day the writers have to find new subjects. After all, they are also human beings. I agree that all the episodes cannot be of that level when you are doing a daily show for such a long time. I do feel that certain episodes are not up to the mark as far as the humour is concerned,” he added.