'Factory ho gaya hai': Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal spills the tea on 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'

Popular television show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma' recently celebrated its completion of 3000 episodes.
While the show's lead female 'Daya ben' remains MIA, actor Dilip Joshi, who essays the role of Jethalal Gada, spilled some tea on the sitcom's humour quotient.
In a special podcast with stand-up comedian Sorabh Pant, Joshi said that the writers of TMKOC suffer the most as they are under pressure to deliver episodes every day, which has an impact on their writing skills.
Joshi said, “When you focus on quantity, the quality does suffer somewhere. Initially, it was a weekly show and the writers had a lot of time. With four episodes being shot per month, they had a gap of a month to write the next four episodes.”
“Abhi yeh almost like a factory ho gaya hai (now it has become almost like a factory). Every day the writers have to find new subjects. After all, they are also human beings. I agree that all the episodes cannot be of that level when you are doing a daily show for such a long time. I do feel that certain episodes are not up to the mark as far as the humour is concerned,” he added.
TMKOC is India’s only family show that cuts across demographics to entertain audiences with humor. The show’s success is also attributed to its close connection with the Indian society which it represents through its story line and its characters.
‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ aired for the first time on 28 July, 2008 and was telecast on SAB TV, Sony Pictures Network India.
On completion of 3000 episodes, the show’s producer Asit Kumar Modi said, “3000 episodes is a significant milestone but at the end of the day, it still is just a number. We aspire to carry on entertaining and spreading social awareness amongst our viewers with the same dedication and passion like we have for the last 12 years. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the world's longest running daily family comedy show because of the entire team’s efforts and commitment. I also thank each and everyone associated with the show who has contributed to its huge success."
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)