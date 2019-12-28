Excluded from property, long-distance marriage: Kushal Punjabi's strained relationship with wife Audrey Dolhen

Actor Kushal Punjabi, who appeared in films such as "Kaal" and "Lakshya" as well as the reality show "Fear Factor", was found hanging in his Bandra apartment in the early hours of Friday, police said. He was 42.

Punjabi, whose body was found by his parents around 2 am, left behind a suicide note in which he said nobody should be held responsible for his death, a police official said.

His parents went to his home in Alstic Building on St Andrews Road after he did not pick up his phone, he said.

"He was found dead by his parents around 2 am on Friday. His parents reached his building after he did not pick up their calls. He left a one-and-a-half page suicide note..." senior police inspector from Bandra police station Vijay Lakshmi Hiremath said.

The note said all his property should be divided between his parents, son and sisters.

Punjabi is survived by his son Kian, parents, sisters and his wife Audrey Dolhen, from whom he was reportedly estranged. The duo married in 2015.

According to TV actor and friend Chetan Hansraj, Punjabi and his wife were living separately. "I don't want to talk about it at this time. They were not separated (but) they were undergoing separation. He was living here while she was staying abroad with their son. I got to know about it just a few days ago. He was going through a depressed phase" Hansraj told PTI, declining to go into detail.

Last rites of Punjabi were held today. Several celebs arrived to offer condolences. However, it is not yet confirmed if his wife and son were present to attend the same. According to a report by India Today, Audrey was supposed to arrive today. She had been working in China for the last six months with an MNC.

Punjabi started his career as a dancer and model. He appeared in several music videos such as "Pehla Nasha (remix)" and DJ Aqeel's "Kehdoon Tumhen" recreation.

He also participated in Gladrags Manhunt Contest in the year 2000.

His film career started with 1996's anthology feature "Bomgay", which also featured Rahul Bose with whom he later starred in Kaizad Gustad's 1998 movie "Bombay Boys".

Punjabi followed it up with Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra-starrer "Andaaz" and murder mystery "Sssshhh..." In "Lakshya", he played the role of Priety Zinta's fiance.

The actor shared screen space with the likes of John Abraham, Ajay Devgn and Vivek Oberoi in Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan's joint production "Kaal", which released in 2005.

In 2007, Punjabi played pivotal roles in ensemble romantic comedy "Salaam-e-Ishq" and soccer drama "Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal", starring Abraham and Arshad Warsi.

His television career began with "A Mouthful Of Sky" in 1995 and over the years, Punjabi featured in popular shows such as "Kasam Se", "Kkusum", "Dekho Magar Pyaar Se" and "Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat".

Punjabi also appeared in multiple reality shows such as "Fear Factor", "Mr. & Miss TV", "Paisa Bhari Padega" and "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa".

In 2011, he won the Shah Rukh Khan-hosted reality game show, "Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout", an Indian version of US series of the same name.

With inputs from PTI.