'Everything is too hard, each day is difficult to live': Nikki Tamboli pens emotional note remembering brother Jatin

'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Nikki, who recently lost her brother Jatin to COVID-19 complications, has said that she cries herself to sleep almost everyday.

Nikki penned down an emotional note on Instagram, on Monday.

The actor, who is currently in Cape Town to participate in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', wrote: "I miss my brother so much and I am sobbing myself to sleep almost every night. Few people whom I know tell me that it was his time to go and I should be glad he’s not in emotional pain anymore and not sick anymore and that I have to let him go but my mind doesn’t want to accept that."

Talking about the bond she shared with Jatin, Tamboli added, "They (her friends) are just not understanding or listening to how I am feeling. I knew my brother my whole life, we were very close and we always protected each other from the other family members and I had to look after him for most of his life even when I wasn’t around him. I kind of felt like my brother’s sister and mum."