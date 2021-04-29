'Even if you aren't working save money, don't spend unnecessarily': Deepshikha Nagpal

Mumbai: Actress Deepshikha Nagpal learnt cost accounting before she joined the entertainment industry. She says her colleagues called her their financial consultant, and used to tell her she could open her firm.

"I got into acting after my 12th boards and along with my studies I started performing. I was a commerce student and had done cost accounting. During the show Kitty Party, I made my friends Poonam Dhillon, Achint Kaur and Preeti Mamgain open their financial accounts," Deepshikha recalled.

She added: "They called me their financial consultant and used to tell me that I could open my own firm. I wish I could do that alongside acting but I didn't have time. I am smart and have invested my money efficiently in banks, properties."

"Even if you aren't working save money, don't spend unnecessarily. I have this habit since I was young and during difficult times my savings helped me. I always say God is being kind and I am managing things well," said Deepshikha, who is currently seen in Dangal TV's "Ranju Ki Betiyaan".