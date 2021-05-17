Erica Fernandes opens up on her role in 'Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi' season 3, says 'Sonakshi's character is too dear to me'

After two successful seasons of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, actors Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes are all set to entertain fans once again as Dev and Sonakshi in the third season.

The announcement has not only gotten the fans of the show excited for its return, but the show's cast is also elated for the new beginnings.

Actress Erica Fernandes, who made her debut in the television industry with her portrayal of Sonakshi Bose in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke, cannot wait for season 3 to go on air.

Sharing her excitement of associating with the show again, Erica said, "Kuch Rang to me is not just a show, its an emotion, its a sentiment."

The actress says that what makes the show different is the fact that it was and will be made with common experiences of life.

"People can see themselves in the characters we portray on screen, and the reason why there is so much oneness among the characters is that we ourselves feel like we are enacting an episode from our lives. The subtleness is what makes it unique, and for me, it didn't take a second to agree to take on the show again when I heard about season 3," she said.

"This show and Sonakshi's character is too dear to me. For all that this show gave me and for the overwhelming love and appreciation I have been receiving from the fans of this show, the least I could do is come back as Sonakshi in Season 3," she added.

The actress concluded by saying that she feels proud to be a part of a show that is coming back on public demand.

Meanwhile, award-winning director and screenwriter, Nitesh Tiwari has reportedly scripted the promo and noted ad film director, Manoj Pillai has directed the promo of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi – Nayi Kahaani.