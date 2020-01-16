EPIC Channel announces its new show on world's largest postal service India Post

Staying steadfast to its positioning as the only India-centric infotainment destination on TV, EPIC Channel has been the front runner in being the platform for stories of India.

EPIC’s commitment to create factual entertainment content has not only earned itself a loyal viewer base but also the tag of India’s Storytellers.

Taking that forward, EPIC Channel – India Ka Apna Infotainment will soon be launching a tale on the world’s largest postal network – India Post.

For more than 150 years, India Post has been an organization that kept the country together, one letter and communication innovation at a time. It has played a crucial role in the country’s socio-economic development and security.

What began as a service for the colonizing powers is 1764, today makes up for a fourth of the global postal system. Transforming with the times, this dynamic organization holds many records and can reach to any corner of the country.

Its history from the age of mythology to this era of technology, its transformation from manual to digital, and from delivering letters without addresses to commemorating special occasions, the story of India Post is an amalgamation of incredible feats and heartwarming stories.

Despite its countless contributions, the story of India Post has never received a platform it deserves. As India’s Storytellers, EPIC is in process of creating a limited series that will take the viewers across the country and behind the scenes of India Post.

Commenting on the show, Arundhaty Ghosh, Member, Operations, Postal Board, India Post said, “We are excited to showcase what goes into running the largest postal network of the world to the citizens of this country. We are happy that EPIC Channel has taken this initiative to present the legacy, innovations, and initiatives of India Post and interesting story of the Post office across the country. This will be definitely one of a kind show!”

Commenting on the announcement, Tasneem Lokhandwala, Head – Content & Programming, EPIC Channel said, “India Post has touched the lives of Indian citizens in many ways. From being a channel of communication to being instrumental in financial inclusion, this institution has been a beacon of hope for many people who are till date disconnected from the modern world. It is a matter of great pride that we have the opportunity to bring to light the various facets and inner workings of this mammoth enterprise.”

About EPIC Channel:

EPIC Channel is an India-centric content driven destination that has redefined the infotainment genre by being the only native Hindi language medium in its league.

EPIC Channel has recently elevated its brand proposition and now showcases a wide array of original content across various genres. It is a television channel which tells of the people, for the people, by the people of India.

The channel has been bestowed with several accolades including the prestigious 12 Promax BDA Award across various categories as well as Indian Television Academy Award for the show Stories by Rabindranath Tagore.