Ekta Kaul gives a classy reply to user who asked a 'disgusting' question about marrying a divorced man

Popular television actor Ekta Kaul recently conducted an interactive session with her fans on Instagram.

She answered a series of questions posted by her fans and followers. The 'Mere Angne Mein' actress also reacted to a question on the success of marrying a divorced man or woman.

For the unawares, in 2018, Ekta tied the knot with actor Sumeet Vyas, who was earlier married to Shivani Tanksale.

"How successful is it in your view to marry a divorced man or woman?" a user asked. Responding to the user, Ekta shared a picture featuring herself, Sumeet and son Ved. Along with the adorable family photo, she wrote, “It's a disgusting question but still would loooveee to answer! It's this successful sir!!"

Ekta had posted the same photo a few days back during Diwali. “Happy Diwali everyone! May the light of diya guide you to the way of happiness. May every aspect of your life becomes luminous. And may you be healthy and happy,” she had captioned it.

Popular web series ‘Permanent Roommates’ and ‘TVF Tripling’ actor Sumeet Vyas and TV actress Ekta Kaul got married on September 15 in Jammu and Kashmir.

After dating for a long time, Sumeet and Ekta decided to give their relationship an official status of marriage in an elaborate traditional wedding.

They were blessed with a baby boy in 2020.



Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 02:26 PM IST