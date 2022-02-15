Ekta Kapoor's 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' to be back on television from Feb 16

One of the longest-running daily soaps on TV, starring Amar Upadhyay and Smriti Irani, 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' aired on July 3, 2000, and the show continued to run for eight long years, telecasting around 1,800 episodes.

The iconic show is going to be back on the small screen from February 16, 2022.

Producer Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram and shared the news with fans. She posted a clip from the title track of the show along with the announcement.

"Is promo ki ek jhalak dekh kar hi saari puraani yaadein tazaa ho gayi. Today, as I look back, I recall every memory, every moment that made this show a most loved one! Usi pyaar ke saath judiye is safar se dobaara. Budhvaar se, harr roz, shaam 5 baje, sirf StarPlus par", she captioned it

Loading View on Instagram

This show was the first daily soap in the history of Indian television to complete 1000 episodes and was the first time ever that Indian television witnessed typical family drama covering a range of realtionships and emotions.

It was from this show that the term saas-bahu became popular and continued to be associated with television. The show was also one of the first to be dubbed in multiple languages, even international.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 12:59 PM IST