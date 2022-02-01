Ekta Kapoor to make 'Naagin 6' on a budget of Rs 130 crore? Here's what we know

The makers of 'Naagin 6' recently dropped the promo of the show on social media. 'Bigg Boss 15' winner Tejasswi Prakash is all set to play the lead role this season.

It reports are to be believed, there is a lot of pressure on the actress since the budget of this season is huge compared to any other show in the television industry.

According to a report in Bollywood Life, this time Ekta Kapoor has decided to go all-in with a whopping budget. The producer is reportedly making 'Naagin 6' on a whopping budget of Rs 130 crore.

It has also been reported that if the show does not work, there is a possibility that Ekta might shut down the franchise from next year. The director-producer wants to go all big or not at all.

Reportedly, many people told Ekta that she could have made a movie with this huge sum, but she intends to try her luck one last time.

'Naagin 6' is expected to be heavy on special effects. It will start with a Basant Panchami special. Also, the theme of this season is about a neighbouring nation unleashing biological warfare on the country.

In the teaser, the orator introduces the theme saying the world has changed a lot since 2019. The blue coloured river is shown to be turning red. It somehow seems to refer to the pandemic that has resulted in massive losses.

At the end of the teaser, Naagin is seen taking hold of the entire world and it is hinted that now 'Naagin' has become more powerful.

'Naagin' started off in 2015 with Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani and Adaa Khan. Later seasons also featured actors such as Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, Anita Hassanandani, Rajat Toka and others.

The fifth season aired from August 2020 to February 2021. It stars Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal in the lead roles.

