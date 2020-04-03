Ekta Kapoor to forsake her salary of Rs 2.5 crore to help Balaji Telefilms co-workers

Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor on Friday said she will be letting go of her one-year salary of Rs 2.5 crores so as to provide financial aid to her co-workers in her company Balaji Telefilms.

The country is currently under the 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic. In view of the outbreak, film shoots have been suspended, which has severely impacted the lives of the daily wage workers in the industry.

Several Bollywood celebrities have come forward to help daily wage workers and Ekta has decided to do her bit.

"The impact of corona crisis is huge, unprecedented and multi-pronged. We all need to do things that will ease the hardships of people around us and of our country at large.