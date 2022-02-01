e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Budget 2022: Any income from transfer of any virtual digital asset shall be taxed at the rate of 30%, says FM Nirmala SitharamanBudget 2022: Issuance of E-passports will be rolled out in 2022-23 to enhance convenience for citizens, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Advertisement

Television

Updated on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 01:12 PM IST

Ekta Kapoor to announce the biggest and the most fearless reality show for ALTBalaji and MX Player

Can it be a talent show, a dance reality show or a love-school game?
FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

In a bid to continue regaling their viewers with content spanning varied genres and narratives that are clutter breaking, ALTBalaji and MX Player are all set to announce the biggest and the most fearless reality show in the Indian OTT ecosystem.

A source reveals, “Ekta is all set to announce the biggest reality show in India with an epic scale that viewers must have never seen in such a show before. In this non fiction offering, the audiences will witness a spectacle of unstoppable excitement and unbounding energy.”

Can it be a talent show, a dance reality show or a love-school game? The concept of the show is yet unknown. Watch this space for more!

ALSO READ

Ekta Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19, says 'I am fine' Ekta Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19, says 'I am fine'
Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 01:12 PM IST
Advertisement