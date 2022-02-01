Ekta Kapoor to announce the biggest and the most fearless reality show for ALTBalaji and MX Player

In a bid to continue regaling their viewers with content spanning varied genres and narratives that are clutter breaking, ALTBalaji and MX Player are all set to announce the biggest and the most fearless reality show in the Indian OTT ecosystem.

A source reveals, “Ekta is all set to announce the biggest reality show in India with an epic scale that viewers must have never seen in such a show before. In this non fiction offering, the audiences will witness a spectacle of unstoppable excitement and unbounding energy.”

Can it be a talent show, a dance reality show or a love-school game? The concept of the show is yet unknown. Watch this space for more!

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 01:12 PM IST