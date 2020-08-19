Ekta Kapoor dissociates herself from 'Pavitra Rishta Fund' after being slammed on social media

Mumbai: Producer Ekta Kapoor has distanced herself from Pavitra Rishta Fund, set up with an aim to spread mental health awareness among people. Her decision comes after Vishal Kirti, brother-in-law of Sushant Singh Rajput, gave out a strong message against using the late actor as a poster boy for mental health awareness.

The fund drew its name from Ekta Kapoor's "Pavitra Rishta", the TV series that made Sushant a household name before he became a Bollywood star. The producer was being severely trolled for lending support to the fund, a gesture that many felt meant she was supporting the depression theory in Sushant's death, which his family has rejected.

Social media users soon launched the hashtag #ShameOnEktaKapoor, which started trending.