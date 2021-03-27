Ekta Kapoor compares 'Avengers: Infinity War' crossover with ‘Maha Episode’ of her daily soaps

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s magnum opus 'Avengers: Infinity War' introduced one of the biggest crossovers onscreen with its release in 2018.

The film starring Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Chadwick Boseman, Sebastian Stan, Don Cheadle, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, and Tom Holland, among others, showed an epic amalgamation of standalone films like ‘Iron Man’, ‘Black Panther’, ‘Captain America’, ‘Spiderman’, ‘Doctor Strange’, ‘Thor’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’.

Sharing a meme comparing the epic with her daily soaps, television Czarina Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram and shared an image featuring the ‘Maha Episode’ of two of her popular shows 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii' and 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'.

She simply captioned it as “FYI.”