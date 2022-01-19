Eijaz Khan to romance Pavitra Punia on screen for first time in Dalljiet Kaur's short film; details inside

Ever since actors Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan have stepped out of the 'Bigg Boss 14' house, the pair has been inseparable. The two of them also never fail to express their love for each other or indulge in PDA.

Now, the lovebirds are all set to feature together for the first time in a short film.

According to a source, former 'Bigg Boss' contestant and writer-producer Dalljiet Kaur has cast Pavitra and Eijaz romantically opposite each other in her short film, which will be a supernatural thriller.

Eijaz and Pavitra bonded during their stay inside the 'Bigg Boss 14' house. However, it was only when Pavitra had got eliminated that Eijaz realised his feelings for her.

When in a special episode, Pavitra returned to support him, they both expressed their feelings for each other and maintained that they were getting into a serious relationship and that it was not for the TRPs.

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Eijaz spilled the beans on getting married and said that they often talk about it. He said that they even talk about naming their kids, and then they fight about that.

Eijaz had also stated that their relationship is the same as it was in the 'Bigg Boss' house. He said they have arguments, but in the end, they look in the same direction. The actor added that they are in a happy space, and are having an amazing journey together.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 05:03 PM IST