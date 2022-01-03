e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Virat Kohli misses 2nd Test due to spasmCOVID-19: India reports 33,750 new cases,123 deaths in last 24 hours COVID-19: Preparations in full swing at Mumbai's BKC Jumbo centre to vaccinate children aged 15-18 years Massive fire breaks out at godown in Mumbai's Ghatkopar, 8 fire engines rushed to the spot
Advertisement

Television

Updated on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 09:06 PM IST

Drashti Dhami tests positive for COVID-19, quarantined at home

The 'Madhubala' actress took to Instagram to share the news of her COVID-19 diagnosis with her followers
FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Popular television actress Drashti Dhami has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 'Madhubala' actress took to Instagram to share the news of her COVID-19 diagnosis with her followers.

Drashti shared a photo of her watching her own series 'The Empire' and wrote, "Just some good things to keep me company as I fight the 3rd wave! Luckily, I can smell those lilies and enjoy that Twix. Counting on these blessings! Now accepting love and good food."

She added, "#3rdwave#covid#homequarantine#staysafe#staymasked."

Moments after she shared the post, several celebrities including Dino Morea, Karishma Tanna, Karan V Grover, Arjit Taneja and others, dropped 'get well soon' messages in the comments section.

Several Bollywood and TV celebs like Nora Fatehi, John Abraham, Alaya F, Ekta Kapoor, Arjun Bijlani, Delnaaz Irani, Prem Chopra, Mrunal Thakur and others have tested positive for COVID-19.

Drashti, who is best known for her TV shows 'Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi' and 'Madhubala' was last seen in 'The Empire', as Khanzada Begum, with Shaban Azmi, Dino Morea and Kunal Kapoor.

It is a historical fiction period drama series created by Nikkhil Advani and directed by Mitakshara Kumar. The series premiered on Disney+ Hotstar in August 2021.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Delnaaz Irani tests positive for COVID-19, says 'it started with shivering and high fever' Delnaaz Irani tests positive for COVID-19, says 'it started with shivering and high fever'

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 09:06 PM IST
Advertisement