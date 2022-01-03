Drashti Dhami tests positive for COVID-19, quarantined at home

Popular television actress Drashti Dhami has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 'Madhubala' actress took to Instagram to share the news of her COVID-19 diagnosis with her followers.

Drashti shared a photo of her watching her own series 'The Empire' and wrote, "Just some good things to keep me company as I fight the 3rd wave! Luckily, I can smell those lilies and enjoy that Twix. Counting on these blessings! Now accepting love and good food."

She added, "#3rdwave#covid#homequarantine#staysafe#staymasked."

Moments after she shared the post, several celebrities including Dino Morea, Karishma Tanna, Karan V Grover, Arjit Taneja and others, dropped 'get well soon' messages in the comments section.

Several Bollywood and TV celebs like Nora Fatehi, John Abraham, Alaya F, Ekta Kapoor, Arjun Bijlani, Delnaaz Irani, Prem Chopra, Mrunal Thakur and others have tested positive for COVID-19.

Drashti, who is best known for her TV shows 'Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi' and 'Madhubala' was last seen in 'The Empire', as Khanzada Begum, with Shaban Azmi, Dino Morea and Kunal Kapoor.

It is a historical fiction period drama series created by Nikkhil Advani and directed by Mitakshara Kumar. The series premiered on Disney+ Hotstar in August 2021.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 09:06 PM IST