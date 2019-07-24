Drashti Dhami, Neeraj Khemka’s Spain vacay is all about 'Love, Kisses, and Summertime Madness'

TV actress Drashti Dhami is currently vacationing with husband Neeraj Khemka in Spain. She has been sharing glimpses from the beach-side trip. She last shared pictures from Formentera beach with Neeraj and her recent post has been gaining all the attention.
The picture captioned at, “Love, Kisses & Summertime Madness” shows the actress locking lips with Neeraj. The two can be seen twinning in white, with an exquisite background.
Drashti and Neeraj are one of the most loved television industry couples. The two got hitched in February 2015, in a traditional Hindu ceremony, postdating for more than five years. Drashti is known for her roles in TV shows Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, is currently enjoying time off from work.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)