Drashti Dhami, Neeraj Khemka’s Spain vacay is all about 'Love, Kisses, and Summertime Madness'

TV actress Drashti Dhami is currently vacationing with husband Neeraj Khemka in Spain. She has been sharing glimpses from the beach-side trip. She last shared pictures from Formentera beach with Neeraj and her recent post has been gaining all the attention.

The picture captioned at, “Love, Kisses & Summertime Madness” shows the actress locking lips with Neeraj. The two can be seen twinning in white, with an exquisite background.