Double tap for darshan: Lord Krishna from 'Mahabharat' aka Nitish Bharadwaj joins Instagram

With the coronavirus pandemic upon us, even Gods have isolated themselves behind closed doors to maintain social distancing. However the timing seemed perfect for Doordarshan to revive its mythological epics Ramayan and Mahabharat. And now in addition to the spiritual shows, you can double tap for virtual darshan as well, because Lord Krishna aka Nitish Bharadwaj has joined Instagram.

Bharadwaj wrote on Facebook, "You all have now become my online family. Two days ago I had posted a video about Mahabharat which was viewed by 35 lakh people and reached more than one crore people. This is a miracle, it isn't my power, it is the blessing of god and your love. This has encouraged me to start my YouTube channel, Instagram account and Twitter handle, which I have begun from today.” Check out his first post on Instagram.