Double tap for darshan: Lord Krishna from 'Mahabharat' aka Nitish Bharadwaj joins Instagram

With the coronavirus pandemic upon us, even Gods have isolated themselves behind closed doors to maintain social distancing. However the timing seemed perfect for Doordarshan to revive its mythological epics Ramayan and Mahabharat. And now in addition to the spiritual shows, you can double tap for virtual darshan as well, because Lord Krishna aka Nitish Bharadwaj has joined Instagram.
Bharadwaj wrote on Facebook, "You all have now become my online family. Two days ago I had posted a video about Mahabharat which was viewed by 35 lakh people and reached more than one crore people. This is a miracle, it isn't my power, it is the blessing of god and your love. This has encouraged me to start my YouTube channel, Instagram account and Twitter handle, which I have begun from today.” Check out his first post on Instagram.
Besides the popular role of Lord Krishna, Nitish also essayed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guru in a web series. On the big screen, he was seen in Sara Ali Khan’s debut film Kedarnath, and before that, he featured in the 2016 film Mohenjo Daro starring Hrithik Roshan.
BR Chopra's Mahabharat also featured Roopa Ganguly as Draupadi, with Gajendra Chauhan, Praveen Kumar, Arjun, Sameer Chitre and Sanjeev Chitre as the Pandavas, and Punit Issar playing Duryodhana. The show ran originally from 2 October 1988 to 24 June 1990.
