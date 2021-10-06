'Dost ki jaan thi': Kushal Tandon pens heartfelt words for Shehnaaz Gill, makes 'SidNaaz' fans emotional

Popular television actor Kushal Tandon recently conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Twitter.

Fans asked him several questions, however, one question related to Punjabi singer-actress and late actor Sidharth Shukla's rumored girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill has made her fans emotional.

In his tweet, Kushal summed up what Shehnaaz actually meant for Sidharth.

A fan asked Kushal to describe Shehnaaz in one word. Replying to the user, Kushal wrote, "Dost ki jaan thi, hai aur rahegi (She was my friends life, and she will always be)." Along with this reply, Kushal also added an evil eye emoji.

The sudden demise of actor and 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla has left his colleagues, friends and family in shock. Fans of the late actor are concerned about Shehnaaz, who has stayed away from public eye after Sidharth's demise. The last time Shehnaaz was seen was at his funeral, where she was visibly distraught.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz, fondly called Sidnaaz by their fans, met on the sets of 'Bigg Boss 13', and since then they had been in constant touch with each other. They both also featured in two music videos of the songs 'Bhula Dunga' and 'Shona Shona'.

According to several reports, Shehnaaz was by Sidharth's side when he breathed his last at the age of 40. The 40-year-old actor died last month due to a heart attack.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz is awaiting the release of her upcoming film 'Honsla Rakh' with Diljit Dosanjh. But, she has also stayed away from the film's promotions.

The film also features Sonam Bajwa, Gippy Grewal's son Shinda Grewal. Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the film marks Diljit Dosanjh’s debut as a producer.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 11:04 AM IST