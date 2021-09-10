'Don’t want to see his face ever again': Govinda's wife Sunita's fresh salvo at nephew Krushna Abhishek

Actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek, who is often in news for the turbulent relationship he shares with his maternal uncle, actor Govinda, recently opted out of an episode that featured his uncle and aunt.

Now, Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja has fired a fresh salvo at Krushna and said that their issues will never be resolved.

Speaking with ETimes, Sunita said that she doesn't want to see his face ever again. She also said that there is no scope of their issues being resolved. Ahuja added that three years ago she had said that there's no scope for reconciliation till she is alive and reiterated the same.

The actor's wife said that they have 'raised them' (Krushna Abhishek and his sister Aarti Singh) and not living off them.

"You can’t misbehave, insult or take liberties in the name of family," she told Bombay Times.

While there was news about some trouble between the two over the past few years, their ties further strained in 2018, after Govinda’s wife Sunita took offence to Kashmera Shah’s (Krushna’s wife) tweet about some 'people who dance for money.'

Sunita alleged that tweet referred to Govinda, and they decided to cut off ties with Krushna and Kashmera.

Last year in November, Govinda had shared a statement addressing Krushna Abhishek's comments and said that 'washing dirty linen in public is an indication of insecurity.'

"I am utterly sad to release this media statement, but I strongly believe that its high time that the truth must come out. I read the news on the front page of a leading daily about my nephew Krushna Abhishek not; however on a popular television show as I was invited as a guest there. He chose to opt-out as he had some reservations. Later he went ahead and stated in the media about his belief on our relationship. This statement had defamatory comments and was issued with only a little thought. It had a snowball effect as it was voyeuristic in nature," the actor had said in a statement.

