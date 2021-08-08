'Don't want to do something just for societal tag': Hina Khan's beau Rocky Jaiswal spills the beans on their marriage plans

Actress Hina Khan and filmmaker Rocky Jaiswal have been together for many years now. However, Rocky recently revealed that they don’t want to get married just for societal tag and just to be official about it.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rocky said that marriage is just a formality for them as they have seen most ups and downs that a married couples see in their journey.

Rocky added that they will get married but right now, there are other priorities in their lives and their careers top them all.

The producer said that even after getting married, he has seen that people aren’t close to each another and wonders what is the point of getting married then.

He added that they are happy in the space they’re in right now and are 'absolutely secure' about each other.