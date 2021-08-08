'Don't want to do something just for societal tag': Hina Khan's beau Rocky Jaiswal spills the beans on their marriage plans

Actress Hina Khan and filmmaker Rocky Jaiswal have been together for many years now. However, Rocky recently revealed that they don’t want to get married just for societal tag and just to be official about it.
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rocky said that marriage is just a formality for them as they have seen most ups and downs that a married couples see in their journey.
Rocky added that they will get married but right now, there are other priorities in their lives and their careers top them all.
The producer said that even after getting married, he has seen that people aren’t close to each another and wonders what is the point of getting married then.
He added that they are happy in the space they’re in right now and are 'absolutely secure' about each other.
Talking about the secret to their long term relationship, he says they’re like-minded people and understand each other very well. Rocky also added that he doesn't think he can be close to anyone the way he is with Hina.
Rocky said that they work well together because they’re good at striking a balance between work and personal life.
The two are professional collaborators. They have their production house and have made films, including the short film, 'Lines', which had screened at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019 and recently released on an OTT platform.
Rocky and Hina met on the sets of her TV show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Hina took her relationship to the next level when she said 'yes' to Rocky's proposal on 'Big Boss 11.'
