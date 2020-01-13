'Don’t even know her, how can I get her arrested': Bigg Boss 13's Arhaan Khan on Amrita Dhanao's sex racket scandal

Bigg Boss 13's Arhaan Khan has been making headlines even after his eviction from the house. The model-actor recently made news when his alleged ex-girlfriend, Amrita Dhanao was arrested in a sex racket, in Mumbai.

Arhaan Khan's alleged former girlfriend had earlier, accused him of tricking and extracting Rs 5 lakh from her. She even accused him of cheating her several times with other people while they were together. The actress who had filed a complaint against ex-boyfriend Arhaan Khan was arrested from a 5-star hotel in Goregaon, Mumbai, in a sex racket.

After the arrest, Amrita claimed that Arhaan got her arrested. Arhaan Khan has finally reacted to the allegations. In an interview with Times of India, the reality show contestant said he doesn't know Amrita. He even said he has never met her and asked Amrita to show bank transactions and prove her allegations.

In the interview, Arhaan said, "Yes, even I read somewhere that she is blaming me for her arrest. I mean I don’t even know her, how can I get her arrested. I had cleared in the media during an interview that I don’t know this girl (Amrita). However, few publications went ahead and did her interview and she got a chance to spread the lie. I still stand on my ground that I don’t know this girl and have never met her, how can I date her or be in a live-relationship."

He also spoke about the tricking and extracting Rs 5 lakh accusation and said, "If I have taken money from her please ask her to show bank transactions and prove it. I am ready to give her Rs 5 crores, if she can prove that I took money from her. Also, if I had dated her please ask her to show my pictures with her. She has not been able to give any proof. Bigg Boss is Asia’s biggest reality show and I have seen this in past also where people have used someone’s name for publicity. She is also doing the same. We all remember how before Abhishek Bachchan’s wedding, a girl claimed of being his wife. She had cut her wrist also for him. But we all know it was fake."