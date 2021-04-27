'Does Disha ever go home?': Fan questions Rahul Vaidya's midnight LIVE on Instagram, check out his response

Singer Rahul Vaidya has been enjoying a massive fan following ever since he became the finalist of Bigg Boss 14. Rahul and his girlfriend, television actor Disha Parmar have been the talk of the town for quite some time now.

The couple went live on Instagram after midnight to interact with their fans and followers.

Reading a fan's comment, Disha laughed and said, "Kisine likha hai Disha apne ghar nahi jaati (Someone has commented that Disha does not go to her own house)."

Rahul responded with, "Nahi, Disha ghar jaati hai (Disha does go to her home)." Disha murmured to herself, "How mean!"

Disha then asked, "I just want to ask why are these people not sleeping?" Rahul then reminded her that she would have asked the same question.

Rahul went live around 1:30 am.