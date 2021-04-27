'Does Disha ever go home?': Fan questions Rahul Vaidya's midnight LIVE on Instagram, check out his response

Singer Rahul Vaidya has been enjoying a massive fan following ever since he became the finalist of Bigg Boss 14. Rahul and his girlfriend, television actor Disha Parmar have been the talk of the town for quite some time now.
The couple went live on Instagram after midnight to interact with their fans and followers.
Reading a fan's comment, Disha laughed and said, "Kisine likha hai Disha apne ghar nahi jaati (Someone has commented that Disha does not go to her own house)."
Rahul responded with, "Nahi, Disha ghar jaati hai (Disha does go to her home)." Disha murmured to herself, "How mean!"
Disha then asked, "I just want to ask why are these people not sleeping?" Rahul then reminded her that she would have asked the same question.
Rahul went live around 1:30 am.
Rahul and Disha's fans showered love on the couple on the comments section. "Just when I was having a real bad mood you guys came as a savior, I loveeee you two," a fan commented.
"Coolest live session ever," another fan wrote.
"Love you both❤️you are really cute❤️we loved this unplanned live," a user commented.
Ever since Rahul proposed to Disha on national television, fans are eagerly waiting to know their wedding date.
Recently, the lovebirds opened up about their wedding plans with TOI. The former Bigg Boss contestant asserted that their wedding will definitely be a public affair, whereas Disha stated that they will settle for a date once the viral outbreak subsides.
Disha and Rahul have worked together in a song Yaad Teri, released in 2019. Madhanya was their second music video together.
Rahul and Disha were friends before falling in love with each other and according to reports, they met through mutual friends.
Rahul proposed to Disha on her birthday, when he was still a participant in Bigg Boss 14. She couldn't immediately respond to his proposal but plans for their wedding started after the show came to an end.
