Divyanka Tripathi gives a befitting reply to netizen who accused her of copying condolence post for Lata Mangeshkar

Television actress Divyanka Tripathi on Monday expressed her grief over the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Taking to Twitter, she penned a heartfelt note which read, "You have left our nation in a void today Lata ji. Art historians will study your work and your songs will live for centuries to come. You were an era of musical evolution India saw from before independence till date, that has come to an end today.RIP Sushri Lata Mangeshkar ji.”

However, her condolence post did not go down well with one social media user. The particular user accused her of copying her note.

"From where you copied these lines," the netizen tweeted.

Divyanka was quick to give a befitting reply to the social media user "Thanks for 'very indirectly' indicating that I write well. Tumhare tiraskaar mein meri tareef hai (My compliment lies in your contempt)," Divyanka replied.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92, following COVID related complications at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where she was admitted weeks ago.

Divyanka's last show on the small screen 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' was also with Balaji Telefilms and was a super success. In fact, she became a household name with the role of Ishita in the show.

She was last seen in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' and won the hearts of her fans all over again with her amazing performance on the show.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 08:40 AM IST