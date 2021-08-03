Divyanka Tripathi celebrates her 'trolling week', calls the experience 'self-evolving'

Popular television actress Divyanka Tripathi has been at the receiving end of massive trolling ever since she announced quitting the second season of 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain'.
On Tuesday, Divyanka shared a couple of candid pictures of herself on Instagram and wrote how trolls have helped her evolve and grow into a mature person.
The actress who is currently seen in the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', wrote, "Celebrating my #TrollingWeek & #NewConflictEveryday. Flustered me: tries to find reasons. Evolved Me: 1) I thank them for giving me a perspective. 2) I respect them for being so passionate about something to fight for. 3) My belief in Karma is further reinstated as the result of good deeds is generally positive. 4) I wake up matured with more experiences. So LET'S NACHO."
She also added a disclaimer that read, "This is for finding myself in centre of a 'few confusions' since a week. Got baffled by consecutive events but wanted to share how self-evolving it can be."
On Monday, Divyanka was also trolled for her reactions during this week’s eviction on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'.
On Twitter, the 36-year-old actress reacted to fans expressing displeasure on Sourabh Raaj Jain's eviction from Rohit Shetty-hosted show.
However, when a fan of Sourabh called her 'cunningly smart', she replied, "My dear, I shouldn’t explain but since I’m so fond of @saurabhraajjain I will. I was sarcastic…I said many things before and after like he’s a vegetarian which wasn’t shown (for broadcasting rules may be, which is justified). There’s more to what you see on TV."
Recently, Divyanka revealed that she rejected 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' after the look test because she thought her pairing with Nakuul Mehta might look a little off.
In an interview with ETimes, Divyanka stated that after working for 15 years in the industry she has the liberty to choose a project. The actress said that it would be wrong on her part to accept the offer and then not be able to give the results that she is expected to give.
Divyanka said she doesn't relate to the project and also completely agrees with the reports that her pairing with actor Nakuul Mehta would not have looked great onscreen.
Divyanka's last show on the small screen 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' was also with Balaji Telefilms and was a super success. In fact, she became a household name with the role of Ishita in the show.
Meanwhile, Divyanka is currently seen in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' and is winning the hearts of her fans all over again with her amazing performances on the show.