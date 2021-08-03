Divyanka Tripathi celebrates her 'trolling week', calls the experience 'self-evolving'

Popular television actress Divyanka Tripathi has been at the receiving end of massive trolling ever since she announced quitting the second season of 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain'.

On Tuesday, Divyanka shared a couple of candid pictures of herself on Instagram and wrote how trolls have helped her evolve and grow into a mature person.

The actress who is currently seen in the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', wrote, "Celebrating my #TrollingWeek & #NewConflictEveryday. Flustered me: tries to find reasons. Evolved Me: 1) I thank them for giving me a perspective. 2) I respect them for being so passionate about something to fight for. 3) My belief in Karma is further reinstated as the result of good deeds is generally positive. 4) I wake up matured with more experiences. So LET'S NACHO."

She also added a disclaimer that read, "This is for finding myself in centre of a 'few confusions' since a week. Got baffled by consecutive events but wanted to share how self-evolving it can be."