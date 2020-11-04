Divya Agarwal gets brutally trolled for posting pics on Instagram days after her father's death; check out her reply

Actress and MTV VJ Divya Aggarwal, who's mourning the demise of her father, recently got brutally trolled on social media for posting pictures of herself. Clapping back at the trolls, the 'Splitsvilla' fame slammed the trolls saying, "Why do I have to feel guilty about moving on?"
Sharing screenshots of the nasty dms she received on the photo-sharing app after her latest post, Agarwal wrote, "I really don’t know what to say ... why do I have to feel guilty about moving on? My dad, my loss, my way of handling.. It’s sad to see people still want to demean you in such situations.. maybe the world is so toxic right now.. they only want to see people cry."
Agarwal's father passed away on October 28 due to COVID-19. He was reportedly hospitalised at a private hospital in Navi Mumbai last week, after his conditioned worsened. The 'Ragini MMS: Returns' actress's brother, Prince, was the first one to test COVID-19 positive in the family.
The 'Ace of Space' winner had taken to her social media to share the heart-breaking news with her followers.
"You are always with me... i love you papa.. RIP," Divya wrote, alongside a picture of herself and her father Sanjay Agarwal.
Earlier, urging her followers to pray for her father, Divya had written, "Kirpa karo Nanak dev ji. I request everyone to pray for my dad dil se at 5 pm.. a collective force of prayer will be really helpful.. Mujhe nahi pata kitne beliefs hote hai.. I know there’s god. Please pray to god .. I have tried everything possible and I’m not going stop trying.. please pray.."
