Divya Agarwal gets brutally trolled for posting pics on Instagram days after her father's death; check out her reply

Agarwal's father passed away on October 28 due to COVID-19. He was reportedly hospitalised at a private hospital in Navi Mumbai last week, after his conditioned worsened. The 'Ragini MMS: Returns' actress's brother, Prince, was the first one to test COVID-19 positive in the family.

The 'Ace of Space' winner had taken to her social media to share the heart-breaking news with her followers.

"You are always with me... i love you papa.. RIP," Divya wrote, alongside a picture of herself and her father Sanjay Agarwal.

Earlier, urging her followers to pray for her father, Divya had written, "Kirpa karo Nanak dev ji. I request everyone to pray for my dad dil se at 5 pm.. a collective force of prayer will be really helpful.. Mujhe nahi pata kitne beliefs hote hai.. I know there’s god. Please pray to god .. I have tried everything possible and I’m not going stop trying.. please pray.."