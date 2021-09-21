Divya Agarwal calls Shamita-Raqesh 'reality show pairing', slams her for questioning relationship with Varun Sood

Reality show star Divya Agarwal, who was declared the winner of 'Bigg Boss OTT', in a recent interview slammed actress Shamita Shetty for 'questioning' her relationship with Varun Sood.

During the 'Bigg Boss OTT', which ran for six weeks, friends-turned-rivals Agarwal and Shamita got into ugly catfights.

Divya, in an interview with Hindustan Times, called Shamita and actor Raqesh Bapat a 'reality show pairing'.

The 'Ragini MMS2' actress said that there is a difference between reality show pairings and a real-life pairing. "You are comparing your reality show pairing to a real-life connection? I think it was a very silly comment," she said.

Earlier, 'Roadies' fame Varun Sood had also lambasted Shamita Shetty for her comments.

"You don't know me, so don't make judgements like that," he had said.

Divya Agarwal, who is seen in the web series 'Cartel', had previously won the reality show 'Ace of Space 1' after being the runner-up at MTV Splitsvilla 10'.

Agarwal took home a cheque of Rs 25 lakh, the 'Bigg Boss' trophy and won a place, along with the other four finalists, in 'Bigg Boss' hosted by Salman Khan, opening shortly on the television channel Colors.

Shamita Shetty was the second runner-up, the first being Nishant Bhatt, a choreographer who has been associated with dance reality shows such as 'Super Dancer 3', 'Jhalak Dikhlaja' and 'Nach Baliye'.

Meanwhile, actor-model Raqesh Bapat got eliminated on the finale night.

(With IANS inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 05:34 PM IST