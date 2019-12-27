'Divide all property between my parents, son and sisters': Kushal Punjabi leaves one-and-a-half page suicide note

Television actor Kushal Punjabi who was found dead in his Bandra apartment left a one-and-a-half page suicide note before committing suicide.

Actor Kushal Punjabi, who appeared in films such as "Kaal" and "Lakshya" as well as the reality show "Fear Factor", was found hanging in his Bandra apartment in the early hours of Friday, police said. He was 42.

Punjabi, whose body was found by his parents around 2 am, left behind a suicide note in which he said nobody should be held responsible for his death, a police official said.

The note also said that all his property should be divided between his parents, son and sisters.

"He was found dead by his parents around 2 am on Friday. His parents reached his building after he did not pick up their calls. He left a one-and-a-half page suicide note..." senior police inspector from Bandra police station Vijay Lakshmi Hiremath said. Further details about the suicide note are yet to be undisclosed.

The sudden demise of popular television actor Kushal Punjabi, shocked the fraternity. According to actor Chetan Hansraj, Kushal committed suicide due to stress and financial problems.

"He has apparently committed suicide. I spoke to him on the Christmas eve,he was sounding low but not to the point that he will do something like this. He was bit stress about his work and some financial support and all that. But I think everyone in this industry has some stress related work. I think his married life was also going through some difficult time. Last night his dad called me up", said Chetan.

