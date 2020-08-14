Disha Salian's father files complaint against TV actor Puneet Vasishtha and two others for spreading rumours

Disha Salian, who had worked with the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput for some time, jumped off a high-rise in suburban Malad on June 8.

An accidental death report (ADR) was registered in connection with the celebrity manager's suicide at the Malvani police station.

Last week, Salian's family told the police they do not suspect any foul play in her death.

Satish Salian, the father of Disha Salian, said he does not suspect any foul play in her death and is "completely satisfied" with the probe being conducted by the police in the case, an official had said.

In a letter sent to the assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Malvani, Satish Salian alleged that media persons were harassing his family by repeatedly questioning their faith in the police and their way of inquiry, he had said.

Now, in a latest set of developments, Salian has filed a written complaint against three people for spreading rumours about his daughter's death.