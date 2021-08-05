Disha Parmar to reunite with 'Pyaar Ka Dard' co-star Nakuul Mehta in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2': Report

Television actors Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, who were last seen together in 'Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara', are all set to reunite on screen after eight years.

If reports are to be believed, Nakuul and Disha will be seen playing the lead actors in for 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2'.

According to a report in Spotboye, the makers of the show have zeroed in on Disha for the lead role opposite Nakuul.

Earlier, actress Divyanka Tripathi was finalised to play the lead opposite Nakuul, however, she recently confirmed that she was not doing the show.