Disha Parmar receives warm welcome at Rahul Vaidya's house; see pics and videos of 'griha pravesh' ceremony

Actress Disha Parmar and singer Rahul Vaidya tied the knot in the presence of close friends and family members on July 16.
As all wedding ceremonies have come to an end, Rahul's bride received a warm welcome at her in-laws' house.
Disha shared several videos of her 'griha pravesh' ceremony with her fans on Instagram.
For the ceremony, she donned a stunning red coloured traditional suit. The entrance of the house was decorated with rose petals and as Disha made her entry, her in-laws showered flowers on her.
According to the videos doing the rounds on the internet, Rahul's mother can be seen performing the 'griha pravesh' rituals as the singer smiled and danced.
Rahul and Disha's wedding functions started from July 15 with haldi and mehendi ceremonies. The sangeet ceremony was organised post their wedding.
The couple also hosted a grand wedding reception at a plush hotel in Mumbai.
Several celebrity friends including Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Mika Singh, Toshi Sabri, Anushka Sen and others attended the function.
Rahul proposed to his ladylove on her birthday in November 2020, when he was inside the 'Bigg Boss 14' house. She made a special entry in the house to accept his proposal for marriage.
