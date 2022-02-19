Disha Parmar pregnant? Here's what 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' actress has to say

'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' actress Disha Parmar recently sparked pregnancy rumours after she was spotted wearing an oversized shirt post dinner date, with singer husband Rahul Vaidya, in Mumbai.

Several fans speculated that the couple are expecting their first child. However, quashing such rumours, Disha took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Never wearing an oversized shirt ever again! Also, for the ones calling and wanting to know… not pregnant."

Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar tied the knot in July last year.

Meanwhile on work front, Disha is currently seen playing the lead role of Priya Kapoor in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' alongside Nakuul Mehta.

The story depicts how true love finds it way and becomes one of the important aspects of life.

As Disha said in an earlier interview: "The viewers can't get enough of #Ramya, which is overwhelming. Finally, Ram has confessed his love for Priya and it was as heartwarming as it gets. But what lies ahead will be an interesting turn and I hope viewers enjoy the development."

The lead actors Disha Parmar and Nakul Mehta have vowed the audience with their performances as Priya and Ram.

"It's been a treat for all the fans who have been constantly sending sweet messages sharing how much they love our equation and they had been waiting for this time for Ram and Priya to come together. I guess it's all because of the viewers and their love so it's definitely a return gift to them to finally see #Ramya together," she added.

'Bade Ache Lagte Hai 2' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 11:32 AM IST