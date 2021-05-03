Disha Parmar gifts beau Rahul Vaidya a Gucci watch wroth Rs 71K before he leaves for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

Bigg Boss 14 finalist and singer Rahul Vaidya is all set to appear in the 11th season of adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.
The upcoming season will be shot in South Africa and will be hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty.
The singer, who is set to leave for Cape Town later this week, got a sweet parting gift from his girlfriend Disha Parmar.
According to reports, she gave him a luxury watch, which costs $960 (around ₹71,220).
Taking to Instagram, Rahul shared a video in which he is seen opening the present, "Thank you, baby, this is so cool," he told Disha.
The actress, however, was disappointed that the store forgot to include a cute letter that she had written for him.
Disha read out the note from her phone, "A little parting gift as you get on another adventurous journey and obviously, you are going to rock that too. Love you too much."
Last week, while interacting while paparazzi, Rahul said that he will fly to Cape Town on Thursday (May 6) night. "I have agreed to do the show but I'm scared of snakes and water, so I really don't know what I'll do there," he had said.
Rahul is reportedly the highest-paid contestant of KKK 11.
Rahul started his music career with singing reality show Indian Idol in the year 2005. After his stint in several other reality shows, he appeared in the latest season of Bigg Boss. Since then, he has been enjoying a massive fan following.
The singer has also recently released a music video titled Madhanya with girlfriend Disha Parmar.
Disha and Rahul have worked together in a song Yaad Teri, released in 2019. Madhanya was their second music video together.
Rahul and Disha were friends before falling in love with each other and according to reports, they met through mutual friends.
Rahul proposed to Disha on her birthday, when he was still a participant in Bigg Boss 14. She couldn't immediately respond to his proposal but plans for their wedding started after the show came to an end.
