Disha Parmar gifts beau Rahul Vaidya a Gucci watch wroth Rs 71K before he leaves for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

Bigg Boss 14 finalist and singer Rahul Vaidya is all set to appear in the 11th season of adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

The upcoming season will be shot in South Africa and will be hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

The singer, who is set to leave for Cape Town later this week, got a sweet parting gift from his girlfriend Disha Parmar.

According to reports, she gave him a luxury watch, which costs $960 (around ₹71,220).

Taking to Instagram, Rahul shared a video in which he is seen opening the present, "Thank you, baby, this is so cool," he told Disha.

The actress, however, was disappointed that the store forgot to include a cute letter that she had written for him.

Disha read out the note from her phone, "A little parting gift as you get on another adventurous journey and obviously, you are going to rock that too. Love you too much."