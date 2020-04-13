Dipika Chikhlia aka Sita shares an ‘epic pic’ featuring the entire team of ‘Ramayan’

Earlier Dipika told IANS: "It is a very good feeling to know that the show is coming back. And also this is the right time when Prakashji decided to re-telecast it. People will get benefited. It is very important that people make use of the re-run and watch it, despite the presence of many channels. They should also utilise the lessons that they get from the show. Everyone should value our culture."

Dipika also feels it will give another reason for people to stay indoors."There must be something about the show that it is back on public demand. It is very important for people to watch it and use it as a medium to learn something. It is another reason to stay indoors and stay safe," said Dipika, who is overwhelmed with phone calls since the news has been announced.

Ramayan is an Indian historical-drama epic television series, which aired during 1987-1988, created, written, and directed by Ramanand Sagar. The show was a television adaptation of the ancient Indian Hindu epic of the same name.

The show was a game-changer for Indian television, hooking the nation to the show. Sunday mornings were never the same for families in India after the first episode of "Ramayan" aired on television. The impact was such that the actors associated with the show, continue to live under the shadow of their characters, with people remembering them for the roles they played in the show, which narrated the life story of Lord Rama and Sita.