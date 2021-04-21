Dipika Chikhlia aka Sita from 'Ramayan' reveals what she did during COVID-19 days, shares home remedies with fans

As coronavirus cases in the country show no signs of slowing down, Ramayan's Sita aka actress Dipika Chikhlia recently took to social media and urged people to take care of themselves and wear face masks.
Dipika, who had earlier tested positive for coronavirus, also revealed how she navigated through the days of COVID-19.
She said the home remedies might be of help to her fans and followers and hence decided to share it with everyone.
On Instagram, Dipika wrote, "This is way I did to navigate through the days of Covid might be useful so posting ....for non gujrati s ...had green lentil soup with lemon and jaggery, lemon juice, turmeric water, did breathing exercise (pranayam), camphor on my bedside smelled it regularly, positive thoughts (sic)."
On Wednesday, the actress wished her fans on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. She shared character sketches of her TV show Ramayan in which she played the role of Sita.
The post also featured Ram and Lakshman, played by Arun Govil and Sunil Lahri.
Meanwhile, the show started airing on TV again, a year after the drama saw a rerun during the coronavirus-triggered nation-wide lockdown.
Last week, Dipika took to Instagram to inform her fans about its rerun. "So excited to share that 'Ramayan' will be airing on the small screens again this year! 'Ramayan' aired during the lockdown last year, and looks like history is repeating itself.
Written, produced and directed by Ramanand Sagar, Ramayan, first aired on Doordarshan in 1987 and acquired a cult status over the years.