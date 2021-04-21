Dipika Chikhlia aka Sita from 'Ramayan' reveals what she did during COVID-19 days, shares home remedies with fans

As coronavirus cases in the country show no signs of slowing down, Ramayan's Sita aka actress Dipika Chikhlia recently took to social media and urged people to take care of themselves and wear face masks.

Dipika, who had earlier tested positive for coronavirus, also revealed how she navigated through the days of COVID-19.

She said the home remedies might be of help to her fans and followers and hence decided to share it with everyone.

On Instagram, Dipika wrote, "This is way I did to navigate through the days of Covid might be useful so posting ....for non gujrati s ...had green lentil soup with lemon and jaggery, lemon juice, turmeric water, did breathing exercise (pranayam), camphor on my bedside smelled it regularly, positive thoughts (sic)."